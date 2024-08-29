President Biden visiting Michigan next week

Man dies after being electrocuted in Detroit, Trump visiting Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - President Biden is set to visit Michigan next week, the White House confirmed on Thursday.

Full details have not yet been released, but officials say he will visit on Sept. 6 to discuss "how his Investing in America agenda is benefiting communities across Michigan and ensuring Americans have a brighter, more prosperous future," according to the notice.

The visit is scheduled days after Vice President Kamala Harris plans to stop in Detroit on Labor Day before joining Biden in Pittsburgh.

This will be Harris' second visit to Michigan since entering the presidential race and the first since accepting the Democratic nomination. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be in Milwaukee on Labor Day.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Potterville on Thursday.