Residents in Washtenaw County township advised not to drink water due to security breach at water treatment plant

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents in Washtenaw County's Sylvan Township are being told not to drink the water because of an incident that happened at the water treatment plant, officials said.

In a social media post shared Monday, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said that a "do not drink water advisory" has been issued for residents who receive their municipal water supply from the Sylvan Township Water Treatment Plant.

In the afternoon, the sheriff's office released an update and said officials discovered a security breach occurred at the water treatment plant Monday morning, which included the tampering of the control system.

"There is evidence of other attempts to damage local infrastructure," the sheriff's office said. "Township officials are working with local law enforcement and state officials to investigate."

Officials say there isn't visible evidence that the water was contaminated, but they must conduct testing.

Residents should avoid drinking the tap water or using it at this time. Bottled water should be used for drinking, cooking, making food and ice, and for pets at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

If anyone sees any changes in the quality of the water, they are asked to contact township water officials at 734 475-8890, ext. 112.

In addition, authorities say anyone who has seen suspicious activity involving tampering with public infrastructure is urged to call 810-227-1051.

City officials in Chelsea, which borders Sylvan Township, alerted residents that the Chelsea City Water Plant is a separate facility, so the city water is safe for Chelsea residents, but reiterated that Sylvan Township residents should not drink the water at this time.