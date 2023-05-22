Watch CBS News
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit discusses new red flag law

(CBS DETROIT) - On Monday afternoon, Michigan became the 21st state to implement a red flag law, which allows a judge to decide if guns should be taken away from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. 

The law will go into effect next spring. 

Advocates say red flag laws will reduce gun violence, while opponents say red flag laws don't work and they infringe on Second Amendment rights. 

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit joined CBS News Detroit Monday to break down what Michigan's red flag law states.  

First published on May 22, 2023 / 6:22 PM

