Governor Whitmer signs red flag bill into law

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill to create an extreme risk protection order law on Monday.

This order allows law enforcement to temporarily remove firearms from a person deemed by a court, to be a risk to themselves or others.

"It's a proactive way for us to prevent mass shootings, suicides, and other forms of gun violence," Whitmer said before the signing.

Monday's bill signing comes after other legislative action last month when the governor signed bills to create universal background checks and safe storage laws in our state.

"We have heard too many stories from those who knew a mass shooter who had expressed concern in advance about that mass shooter's intentions but weren't able to take action," she said. "With extreme risk protection orders, we have a mechanism to step in and save lives."

Michigan State University shooting survivor and activist Maya Manuel, who pushed for action last winter, tells CBS News Detroit that crossing the finish line came with mixed emotions.

"It can feel like an overwhelming experience at times. You've got to dive back into the trauma that you experienced but also others as well," she said. "So it feels good at the same time to know that we're finally putting in some effort."

For Oxford High School shooting survivor Dylan Morris the next step is making sure this new law is followed.

"Laws are only as powerful as their enforcement," Morris said. "So we're definitely going to be spending a lot of time making sure that ERPO laws are being enforced and implemented correctly."

Now that the bill has been signed, it could still be a little while before the law takes effect, based on the legislature.