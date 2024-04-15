Warren police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Friday, Warren police officers responded to a home on Garbor near Ryan after receiving a 911 call that an 18-year-old was attacking family members inside the home.

During the 911 call, a family member can be heard saying the suspect had not slept for four days straight.

The bodycam footage shows the garage door opening as officers knocked on the front door.

When an officer entered the garage, the suspect could be seen chasing officers, and one of the officers shouted that he had a gun.

The suspect could be seen chasing the officers across the front lawn before two officers turned around and opened fire, killing the suspect.

"Again, the entire incident from when the suspect chased the officers until two of them opened fire is only seven seconds," said Warren Police Commissioner Charles Rushton during a news conference at police headquarters in Warren.

Officers could be seen trying to give the suspect CPR after shooting him.

The suspect was identified by the community as 18-year-old Hussein Al-Raji. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

"In this case, we should also be looking into how our youth, how our children are acting," said Mohammad Alam, a community activist.

Alam said the community is devastated about what happened; however, he is thankful that Warren police have been transparent and released the video.

"In the general sense, what the police department did, we really appreciate it that they release the video, that we could see and justify the response, and the actions they have taken, absolutely," Alam said.

The two officers were placed on administrative leave while the department conducted a thorough examination of the shooting, along with the Michigan State Police assisting the investigation.