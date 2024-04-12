Man dies after shot by Warren police responding to domestic dispute
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man died on Friday after he was shot by Warren police officers who were responding to a domestic dispute.
At about 1:45 p.m., police were called to a home in the area of Ryan Road, north of 11 Mile Road, for a report of a man assaulting family members.
Warren police said officers at the scene encountered the man who had a handgun, leading to the shooting.
Police said officers performed life-saving measures until the man was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.