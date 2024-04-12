Man dies after shot by Warren police responding to domestic dispute

James Crumbley's jailhouse phone calls released, final beam up on Hudson tower and more top stories

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man died on Friday after he was shot by Warren police officers who were responding to a domestic dispute.

At about 1:45 p.m., police were called to a home in the area of Ryan Road, north of 11 Mile Road, for a report of a man assaulting family members.

Warren police said officers at the scene encountered the man who had a handgun, leading to the shooting.

Police said officers performed life-saving measures until the man was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.