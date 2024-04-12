Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after shot by Warren police responding to domestic dispute

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

James Crumbley's jailhouse phone calls released, final beam up on Hudson tower and more top stories
James Crumbley's jailhouse phone calls released, final beam up on Hudson tower and more top stories 04:01

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man died on Friday after he was shot by Warren police officers who were responding to a domestic dispute.

At about 1:45 p.m., police were called to a home in the area of Ryan Road, north of 11 Mile Road, for a report of a man assaulting family members.

Warren police said officers at the scene encountered the man who had a handgun, leading to the shooting.

Police said officers performed life-saving measures until the man was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on April 12, 2024 / 4:10 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.