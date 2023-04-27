Watch CBS News
Warren middle schooler hailed a hero after saving lives of classmates, bus driver

By Raymond Strickland

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren middle schooler is being hailed a hero after he saved the lives of his classmates and a bus driver. 

The bus driver was taking students home from Carter Middle School when they became lightheaded while traveling on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road.

Seventh-grader Dillon Reeves stepped to the front of the bus and helped bring it to a stop when he noticed the driver was in distress.

First responders arrived on the scene and tended to the driver. Students on the bus got on another to be taken home.

April 27, 2023

