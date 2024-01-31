Warren man heading to trial for fatally stabbing his wife

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Warren man will stand trial for allegedly fatally stabbing his wife in September 2023.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, police responded to a Warren gas station on Sept. 30, 2023, and found Ricardo Orozco, 56, sitting in the driver's seat of his Dodge Durango. Officers found his wife dead in the back seat with multiple stab wounds.

Orozco was arraigned in October on a second-degree murder charge and issued a $2 million cash/surety bond.

He was bound over for trial on Tuesday.

"This incident compels us to reflect on the urgent need for awareness, intervention, and support systems to break the cycle of abuse. Our commitment to justice extends beyond the courtroom as we strive to shed light on domestic violence," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Orozco will be arraigned in the Macomb County Circuit Court on Feb. 15, 2024.