Metro Detroit man arraigned in connection to stabbing his wife to death

(CBS DETROIT) - A Warren man has been arraigned in connection to stabbing his wife to death over the weekend, officials said.

Ricardo Orozco, 56, has been arraigned on a second-degree murder charge.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, officers were called to a gas station on Saturday, Sept. 30, and allegedly found Orozco sitting in the driver's seat of his Dodge Durango while his wife was found dead in the back seat with several stab wounds.

Orozco was given a $2 million cash/surety bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and forfeit his passport.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17.

"This tragic event has destroyed a family," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, let's remember that violence is never the answer."