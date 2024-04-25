Metro Detroit high school senior to hand out hats to NFL Draft picks Thursday

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's one of the NFL Draft's coolest opportunities, and millions will see it.

De La Salle Collegiate High School senior Kandakai Sherman will be handing NFL prospects their hat for the team they've been selected by.

"Yes, like, of course. Without a doubt in my mind, I would do this," said Sherman, who is committed to Cornell in the fall.

"It was just like so surreal because I'm going to be a college football player and that's like a goal that is so real to me. Make me want it even more just knowing that it's so attainable and it's just right there."

Sherman says he was just working on homework one afternoon when head football coach Dan Rohn sent him a text.

"He's like, 'Come see me' with an exclamation point. I was like, 'OK, what could this be about?'" Sherman said.

Rohn was proud to deliver the good news after a Detroit Lions youth program gave him a call to see if they had anyone he thought would be fit for the opportunity.

"You know, he did everything right for us. He's done everything right since he's been in our program and not only on the football field but in the hallways at the school. One of the most respected young men that we have in our building right now," said Rohn.

Sherman tells us you can catch him on the first night of the NFL Draft, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., on April 25.