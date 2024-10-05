Warren football game stopped after reported threat of gun violence, superintendent says

Kamala Harris makes stops in Michigan, dockworkers return to work and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A high school football game in Warren was stopped and the stadium was cleared Friday night after a reported threat of gun violence.

In a Facebook post, Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent John Bernia, Jr. said a student made a "series of inappropriate comments" to a Warren Mott administrator during the game between Warren Mott and Cousino.

The Cousino student was asked to leave, but refused. Bernia said the administrator then referred the matter to Warren police.

Police, according to Bernia, placed the student under arrest and escorted them from the stadium.

Bernia said police received a 911 call from someone who stated a student, who was at the game and left, was going to return with a gun and possibly shoot someone.

Police, according to Bernia, said the threat may be credible and made the decision to stop the game and clear out the stadium.

Bernia said authorities investigated and found the description of the individual who allegedly posed the threat matched the student who was placed under arrest.

The school is sharing video footage from Friday night with authorities and reporting what they can to police, Bernia said.

The game resumed and finished early Saturday afternoon.

Last week, a fight during a homecoming game in Westland led to several arrests. Following the incident, Wayne-Westland schools implemented new safety measures for home football games, including guest limitations and adult supervision for all minors.