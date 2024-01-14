Warming centers available in Pontiac amid frigid weather
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Pontiac announced Sunday that local centers and churches are opening their doors during the frigid weather.
City officials declared a snow emergency scheduled through Jan. 15.
Below is a list of churches open for those looking to stay warm:
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
99 Wayne Street, Pontiac, MI 48342
Jan. 14, 2 p.m. to Jan. 17
LIGHTHOUSE
46156 Woodward Avenue, Pontiac, MI 48341
Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Go to Door C)
NEW BIRTH INTERNATIONAL CHURCH
124 W. Columbian Avenue, Pontiac, MI 48340
Beginning at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14 (space is limited to 5 to 7 individuals)
SILVER LAKE CHURCH
520 W. Walton Boulevard, Pontiac, MI 48340
Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WELCOME MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH
143 Oneida Street, Pontiac, MI 48341
Jan. 15, 12 p.m. until Tuesday
The Red Cross will deliver at least 20 cots and blankets to the First Presbyterian Church and New Birth International to allow for overnight stays, city officials said.
A list of warming centers in Oakland County can be found online.
