Warming centers available in Pontiac amid frigid weather

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Pontiac announced Sunday that local centers and churches are opening their doors during the frigid weather.

City officials declared a snow emergency scheduled through Jan. 15.

Below is a list of churches open for those looking to stay warm:

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

99 Wayne Street, Pontiac, MI 48342

Jan. 14, 2 p.m. to Jan. 17

LIGHTHOUSE

46156 Woodward Avenue, Pontiac, MI 48341

Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Go to Door C)

NEW BIRTH INTERNATIONAL CHURCH

124 W. Columbian Avenue, Pontiac, MI 48340

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14 (space is limited to 5 to 7 individuals)

SILVER LAKE CHURCH

520 W. Walton Boulevard, Pontiac, MI 48340

Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WELCOME MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

143 Oneida Street, Pontiac, MI 48341

Jan. 15, 12 p.m. until Tuesday

The Red Cross will deliver at least 20 cots and blankets to the First Presbyterian Church and New Birth International to allow for overnight stays, city officials said.

A list of warming centers in Oakland County can be found online.