Warmer temperatures for the weekend in Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Expect high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s for the weekend, with some wind and rain. The rain moves in late Friday, and we could possibly hear some rumbles of thunder overnight and Saturday morning.

The rain sticks around for the morning on Saturday, expect mostly cloudy and very breezy conditions for Saturday afternoon. And if you are heading downtown for the NFL Draft have some rain gear handy in case some of those showers sneak back into the area.

Areas to the north and west do have a marginal risk of severe weather for Saturday, mainly windy conditions, heavy rain, and the possibility of hail.

Sunday looks warm and windy, with chances for more showers and storms.