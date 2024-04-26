Watch CBS News
Weather

Warmer temperatures for the weekend in Southeast Michigan

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Expect high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s for the weekend, with some wind and rain. The rain moves in late Friday, and we could possibly hear some rumbles of thunder overnight and Saturday morning. 

graf-precip-type-expanded-4k.png

The rain sticks around for the morning on Saturday, expect mostly cloudy and very breezy conditions for Saturday afternoon. And if you are heading downtown for the NFL Draft have some rain gear handy in case some of those showers sneak back into the area.

spc-outlook-d2.png

Areas to the north and west do have a marginal risk of severe weather for Saturday, mainly windy conditions, heavy rain, and the possibility of hail.

Sunday looks warm and windy, with chances for more showers and storms.  

next-3-days-pm.png
Stacey DuFord
staceyduford-june722-4629.jpg

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 7:15 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.