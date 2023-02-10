Vote delayed on proposed Marion Township solar ordinance

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Marion Township Board is reworking a new solar energy ordinance.

This after several hundred people spoke up at a meeting to discuss the future of green energy.

The debate is not whether or not solar panels will provide energy for the community. It's how it will be done in a safe manner that'll benefit the community for decades.

Twenty-four hours ago community members were heated. They did not feel heard nor did they feel like change would happen.

Now thanks to last night's meeting, there could be change on the way.

People in Marion Township tell CBS News Detroit it's time for action to figure out the future of solar energy in their community.

The original ordinance caused anger and frustration for the almost 12,000 residents through Marion township in Livingston County.

"I am actually totally for green energy and I think that solar can be used really well but the issue is that our farmland is limited," said long-time resident of Marion Township Erin Hamilton. "It is America's treasure. It is really important and they say we really only have 60 harvests left in our top soil before you just can't grow anymore."

Erin Hamilton was born in Livingston county and grew up and spent most of her life in Marion township.

She said Thursday's meeting calmed her nerves along with many others, but there's still a lot of work to do.

"It has been a long road to kind of get this dialogue going between the citizens and the township board and it felt like last night things really clicked into place," said Hamilton.

A hurdle for the township is this ordinance has to be passed in March or they won't be able to have a say in what the language says.

This puts everyone between a rock and a hard place.

The township supervisor Bob Hanvey told CBS News Detroit the following:

"The meeting was well attended by several hundred concerned citizens. There was a lengthy series of comments, questions and answers. The attorneys will work with board members to review and evaluate the input from attendees and emails submitted. Modifications to the ordinance will be incorporated into the draft version and will be made available to the public."

A question asked at the meeting was why so much land, what is the demonstrated need.

In turn, the board minimized the solar farm overlay from more than 8,000 acres to less than 200 acres.

Hamilton says that's a great start.

"I believe that our township really wants to sort this out together," she said.

Next up, lawyers will work with board members to review the input and a new draft of the ordinance will be made available to the public. This will then be talked about at the next meeting at Parker Middle School on Feb. 22.