Marion Township community upset by proposed solar energy ordinance

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A board meeting in Livingston County Thursday night was supposed to set the record straight.

Marion Township community members in Livingston County are upset about a proposed ordinance that would allow solar farms to be built there.

This, along with much of the wording of the ordinance, or lack thereof, has people upset and they want to make sure their voice is heard.

At this time, there seems to be bitterness between the township board and people in the community so both sides are trying to come together and come to a resolve.

CBS News Detroit learned the problem isn't exactly about whether solar farms will be in the community; it's more so they want a say in how things will operate for years to come.

They don't feel heard which is why there was a meeting Thursday night at Parker Middle School to discuss the ordinance.

Most people we spoke to are okay with solar panels being installed in the community as long as there are rules that are followed and adhered by.

This means making sure there are backup plans and environmental concerns are addressed and thought of if and when solar panel fields are installed.

"I think they are being confused by other neighboring township residents, said Marion Township Supervisor Bob Hanvey. "I am not sure what the goal is."

Neighboring townships Conway and Cohoctah have large scale solar projects in the works and residents there are also upset with the proposals.

Marion township is on the step before that and community members want to make sure what's happening there doesn't happen in their town.

We received emails from several people who had strong opinions on the proposed ordinance.

One such said the following, in part:

"The peace and tranquility of this area hangs in the balance, regardless of any promises made, contradictory statements about 'protections' and public input. It is difficult to understand for the average city dweller how much of a difference to 'quality of life' these changes make."

Hanvey said the board has been transparent and honest.

"Based on the comment we had there was assumptions there was imminent construction starting and that is not happening," said Hanvey. "We do not have any information of anyone who wants to start construction of a solar farm or solar utility in Marion Township."

Marion Township is home to a little more than 11,000 people and regardless of public input they are scared plans are going to move forward with the ordinance.

The ordinance would establish a solar farm energy overlay district and the standards for any solar energy facilities among other things.

Hanvey let it be known board members are on their side.

"There were no township board members in favor of having a solar utility installation in Marion township," said Hanvey.

This initial tiff started just a few weeks ago after the board postponed the discussion but Hanvey said solar has been talked about in the community since 2018.

The township board moved the meeting to Parker Middle School because they expect upwards of 700 people to attend. There was law enforcement present just in case things get out of hand.