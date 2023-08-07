Vigil held for woman gunned down in Saline parking lot

SALINE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Family, friends and loved ones of Amber Thomas gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday at the assisted living facility where she worked to honor her life.

Thomas has been described as gentle, a sweetheart and someone with an infectious smile.

More than a hundred people, including the residents she cared for at Linden Square Assisted Living, attended the vigil to not only mourn the loss but to celebrate the life she lived.

"I thought it was a beautiful remembrance and celebration of her life," said Marlene Radzik, Saline Chief of Police.

Thomas, 40, tragically lost her life last week in an ambush near her job. Saline police say her ex-boyfriend was waiting for her to come outside before he shot Thomas to death and injured her colleague.

Barry Garza is being held without bond and faces multiple charges, including open murder.

"If something like this can happen in Saline. It can happen anywhere," said Saline Mayor Brian Marl.

"It's horrific, and it is so unnecessary," Radzik added.

Saline's Police Chief Marlene Radzik spoke to us about the impact the murder is having on the community.

"It's still lingering, and when you heard them talk about hope, that is what we need right now. Hope that this small community where normally this doesn't happen can heal together," she said.

CBS News Detroit learned Thomas was granted a personal protection order against Garza, but it was never served.

Radzik says her advice for those in a similar situation is to get as much help and support as you need.

"I reach out to support systems. If family members know of something going on and their loved ones don't want to report it encourage them to report it," she said.

Thomas' colleague who was also injured in the shooting is out of the hospital and was in attendance at the vigil.

Linden Square Assisted Living plans to honor Thomas by planting a tree outside the facility.