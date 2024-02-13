Vice President Kamala Harris traveling to Grand Rapids to talk abortion rights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to make a stop in Grand Rapids on Feb. 22 as part of her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour.

It will be Harris' fourth stop a month after her nationwide tour kicked off on Jan. 22 in Waukesha County, Wisconsin. This is Harris' fourth stop in Michigan since taking office.

She is expected to discuss how organizers, advocates, and elected officials are addressing reproductive rights since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 and criticize "extremists" for calling on a national abortion ban, according to a press release.

With the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, it leaves abortion rights up to the states, even putting Michigan's 1931 abortion ban at the forefront. However, the Michigan Legislature voted to repeal the ban in March 2023.

In November, members of Right to Life Michigan filed a lawsuit against Proposal 3, which placed the right to abortion care into the Michigan Constitution. Prop 3 was approved by voters in November 2022, resulting in Section 28 Article 1 becoming law.

In addition to Harris' visit to Michigan, President Joe Biden also made a stop in the state on Feb. 1 following his endorsement from the United Auto Workers union. But his visit did bring anger from Arab Americans who criticized the president over U.S. support for Israel's war in Gaza.

Former President Donald Trump announced he was also making a stop in the state to hold a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Waterford Township this weekend.