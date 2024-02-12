Donald Trump making campaign stop in Michigan this weekend

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 12, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 12, 2024

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop in Michigan this weekend, his team announced Monday.

Trump is scheduled to hold a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Waterford Township at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

The campaign stop comes 10 days before Michigan's presidential primary election on Feb. 27.

For more information on the event and to register, visit Trump's campaign website.

Trump last visited Michigan in September 2023 amid the United Auto Workers strike. The UAW has since announced it was endorsing President Joe Biden.