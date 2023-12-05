Owner of Michigan dairy store speaks out after vehicle crashes into building second time this year

Vehicle crashes into Michigan dairy farm store for the second time this year

Vehicle crashes into Michigan dairy farm store for the second time this year

Vehicle crashes into Michigan dairy farm store for the second time this year

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The driver of a Ford Focus crashed through the front door of the Crooked Creek Farm Dairy in Bruce Township on Sunday.

"At least he walked away, glad no one was hurt," said owner Dory Hill.

Hill said she was thankful no one was injured including the driver.

"As far as I can tell, he was working too many hours, trying to make a living, and fell asleep," she said.

There is no indication that alcohol was a factor in this crash as of Tuesday afternoon. However, Crooked Creek Farm Dairy has seen its share of crashes from vehicles on Ebeling Road.

"This road never used to be this busy. We've been here 42 years, and the roads [have] just gotten crazy. It's a cut-through from one town to another" Hill said.

Two vehicles have crashed into the dairy farm in the past few months, but it's happened many more times.

"It's actually about the fifth time," Hill said.

Crooked Creek is being rebuilt again for the second time this year; however, vehicles have crashed in the parking lot and even into a large rock near the entrance on several other occasions.

Meanwhile, Hill is calling on Bruce Township officials to help make the intersection safer, by installing a guardrail and rumble strips.

"It's time to do something," she said.