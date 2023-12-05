Romeo dairy store damaged after driver crashes into building

ROMEO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A local dairy store is cleaning up and assessing damages after a driver crashed into the store on Sunday.

Dory Hill, owner of Crooked Creek Farm Dairy in Romeo, says she was inside the store when the crash happened at about 5:01 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Neither she nor the other two workers inside were hurt. The driver allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into the store.

Hill says this is the second time a crash like this has happened at Crooked Creek Farm Dairy and that another driver fell asleep and crashed into the store two years ago. That time, there were $170,000 in damages.

When both crashes happened, the drivers were coming from Ebling Street. Hill is going to request that rumble strips be added to the road.

Hill said she doesn't have any ill will toward the driver. She talked to him, and he told her he was working two jobs and was exhausted. "Prayers for that young man that hit us," said Hill. "Because he needs them."

The damages are being assessed to get the store open again.

The drive-up window is open for use Tuesday, Dec. 5, and starting Wednesday, Dec. 6, customers are being directed to the side door.