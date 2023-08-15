UPDATE: Howell police still investigating after 20-year-old fatally shot

HOWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Howell police have released an update regarding the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man that happened last week.

According to police, they are conducting an investigation and have several agencies assisting them.

"Since the incident, detectives have executed several search warrants and are continuing to process information as it comes in," said Howell police. "We ask that the public be patient as we process that information for presentation to the Livingston County Prosecutors Office for review. At this time, the suspect remains in custody on unrelated charges."

The shooting happened just after midnight on Friday, Aug. 11, in the 400 block of West St. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man dead.

Police have identified the victim as Oghenevwede (Wede) Okagbare.

When officers initially announced the incident, they had said a suspect was in custody, and there was no threat to the public. That suspect is still in custody on unrelated charges as authorities conduct the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time.