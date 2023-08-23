UPDATE: Driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed boy, 14, on I-696 ramp in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A driver has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a 14-year-old pedestrian in Roseville last Friday, state police said.

In an update released Tuesday night, Michigan State Police said troopers located the suspect vehicle and made an arrest in the incident the happened at about 4:25 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

State police received a call about a pedestrian, who was later identified as a 14-year-old boy who had been reported missing from Warren, walking on the eastbound I-696 entrance ramp from Groesbeck.

As troopers were headed to the scene, they received another call reporting the boy had been struck.

When authorities arrived, they began CPR, but the 14-year-old had been pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told MSP that the 14-year-old was seen "stumbling in the roadway as he walked along the road."

Initially, state police reported the driver had not come forward and said authorities would canvass the area and use different technologies to identify the suspect vehicle.

Although there is now a driver in custody, state police haven't released any further information.

The investigation pends a prosecutor's review.

"This was great work from detectives taking very little information from the scene and finding this suspect," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "We are hopeful this gives his family a small amount of closure."