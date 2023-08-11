UPDATE: 3 suspects still at large after police chase in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Farmington Hills police have released an update regarding the suspects they arrested in connection to a police chase that happened Monday afternoon.

Two suspects were arrested, one was charged, while three are still at large.

Farmington Hills police were involved in a vehicle pursuit at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, on Middlebelt Road, south of Grand River Avenue.

"The incident was initiated from an alert generated from a FLOCK LPR identifying a vehicle with a stolen license plate," said Farmington Hills police. "Officers responded to the area of the alert and quickly located the vehicle, and confirmed the information obtained from the LPR. The suspect vehicle, a grey 2024 Dodge Durango, upon seeing marked patrol cars moving to block its travel, accelerated and actively attempted to evade them."

During the pursuit, the suspect driver intentionally crashed into a marked police car that had tried to slow down and stop the vehicle. The crash disabled the police vehicle and damaged and slowed the suspect vehicle.

Police say officers were then able to stop the vehicle, and the suspects ran away. One suspect was taken into custody immediately, with a second suspect apprehended a short time later. Three suspects are still at large.

Surveillance footage revealed one suspect had an AK-47 style rifle, and officers returned to the area where the incident happened and recovered the weapon.

As Farmington Hills police continue searching for the three suspects, they have released more information about the two suspects arrested.

One suspect was identified as a 24-year-old man, with charges pending. A second suspect, identified as Destinee Amorie James, was charged with felony resisting and obstructing police, a two-year felony.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.