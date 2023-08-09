2 suspects arrested, 3 at large after police chase in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Police Department is searching for three suspects who were involved in a chase Monday afternoon. Two suspects were arrested by police at the time of the chase, but three were able to run away from the scene.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, on Middlebelt Road, south of Grand River Avenue. Farmington Hills police were involved in a vehicle pursuit, and when the suspect vehicle came to a stop, five suspects ran away from the vehicle.

Police arrested one suspect immediately, and a short time after that, they arrested a second suspect who was trying to flee in another vehicle.

After reviewing video obtained after the area was cleared, officers discovered one of the suspects they had arrested was armed with a compact assault rifle. Police later recovered the weapon.

In addition, another firearm was found inside the suspect vehicle.

Three suspects are still at large following the chase. They are described as being Black males between 18 and 21 years old. One suspect was wearing a camouflage hooded jacket, black pants wearing black and yellow Air Jordans; another was wearing a brown hooded jacket, brown hat, black pants, white shoes and the third suspect they are looking for was wearing a black hooded Nike sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.