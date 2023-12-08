UNLV shooting: Central Michigan University alum Cha Jan Chang killed

(CBS DETROIT) - One of the victims killed in the shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus was an alum of Central Michigan University.

Cha Jan Chang, 64, who also went by Jerry, was killed during Wednesday's shooting, and the medical examiner said he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to his resume listed on the UNLV website, Chang earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from Central Michigan University in May 1986.

Chang has worked at UNLV since 2001 and was working as a professor at the Lee Business School.

He was one of three victims killed in the shooting. Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, an assistant professor, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A third victim has been identified by authorities, but they are waiting to release his name until they notify next of kin. In addition, a fourth university faculty member was injured.

Authorities say the 67-year-old shooter was a longtime business professor who recently applied for a position at UNLV but was denied.

No students were targeted during the shooting.