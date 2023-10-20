University of Michigan moves to apply for liquor licenses at Big House, Crisler Center, Yost Arena

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan Board of Regents voted to apply for a liquor license at the Michigan Stadium, Crisler Center, and Yost Ice Arena.

The board on Thursday gave the OK to apply for a license, with plans to sell alcohol at Crisler and Yost as soon as possible and then vote at a later date for alcohol sales at Michigan Stadium.

If approved, the alcohol would be available for sporting events as well as some non-athletic events each calendar year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation over the summer allowing public universities to sell alcohol at stadiums and arenas.

"Authorizing the legal sale of alcohol at sporting events will bring us on equal footing with other universities, help reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games, and bring in a heck of a lot more revenue that we can use to improve the student experience," Whitmer said after signing the legislation.

Michigan State University announced in August that it was working to obtain a liquor license to sell alcohol this season.