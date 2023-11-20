Union members at MotorCity Casino, Hollywood Casino reach historic deal

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As two out of three Detroit casinos reach a historic deal, workers at MGM Grand Casino are still on strike and holding out for a better share of the pot.

After a 34-day-long strike, casino workers at Hollywood Casino at Greektown and MotorCity Casino are celebrating a major win.

On Friday, workers at those two casinos tentatively agreed on a historic contract with the Detroit Casino Council, effectively ending the strike on Sunday evening.

The five-year agreement makes this the largest wage increase ever negotiated in the casino industry in Detroit.

Benefits at these two casinos include:

$3/hour raise up front, with a $5/hour raise over the span of five years.

Protected healthcare with no increased costs to employees

401k employer match, up to $1,000 in second year

A paid Juneteenth holiday

Health care and severance pay for workers laid off because of new technology

Guarantees of advanced notification when technology is introduced that impacts jobs, along with required training on this technology

Reduced workloads in housekeeping, which the Detroit Casino Council says is a result from having 1500 fewer workers after the pandemic

However, just as the casino workers at Hollywood & MotorCity reached an agreement after laying their cards on the table for nearly five weeks, casino workers at Detroit's MGM Grand Casino are still standing their ground and fighting for a fair contract.

"It shows that we have the power and that we want more," said Strike Captain Monique Tuggle.

Tuggle says she and her colleagues are hoping a deal can be reached soon.

"We can't go into specifics, although we did have some wins as far as technology and healthcare, but we're just looking for decreases in the length of the contract, possible wage change, and a bonus," Tuggle stated.

For Leneaka Andrews, a single mom and MGM Grand Casino employee for 24 years, this strike impacts her livelihood.

"I'm ready to get back to work, but at the same time, I don't just want to cross just because. I have to stand up for something stronger, and that's my family," Andrews stated.

A picket line Andrews says is worth rolling the dice for.

"I just hope everybody can understand where we're coming from right now. It's not us being greedy. It's just trying to survive," said Andrews.

Tuggle says workers are anticipating negotiations to continue before the holiday on Thursday and are hoping to get back to work this week.

Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest on negotiations.