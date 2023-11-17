Watch CBS News
Casino workers reach tentative agreement with three Detroit casinos

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Casino Council has reached a tentative agreement with all three Detroit casinos, ending a month-long strike, UNITE HERE Local 24 announced Friday. 

According to Local 24, one of five unions representing 3,700 workers across MGM Grand Detroit, Hollywood Casino at Greektown and MotorCity Casio Hotel, the council reached a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract. 

The agreement is subject to vote by union membership. 

Dealers, cleaning staff, and food and beverage workers went on strike at Detroit's three casinos on Oct. 17. 

According to the Detroit Casino Council, workers sought wage increases, better retirement benefits, and protections against the use of new technology.   

This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest developments. 

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 11:15 AM EST

