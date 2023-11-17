Casino workers reach tentative agreement with three Detroit casinos

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Casino Council has reached a tentative agreement with all three Detroit casinos, ending a month-long strike, UNITE HERE Local 24 announced Friday.

According to Local 24, one of five unions representing 3,700 workers across MGM Grand Detroit, Hollywood Casino at Greektown and MotorCity Casio Hotel, the council reached a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract.

The agreement is subject to vote by union membership.

After months of negotiations & 32 days on strike, the Detroit Casino Council has reached a Tentative Agreement for a new 5-year contract w/@mgmgranddetroit @HwoodGreektown @motorcitycasino for 3700 casino workers. Best agreement in history of Detroit casino industry. pic.twitter.com/K485GUtQq6 — UNITE HERE Local 24 (@uhlocal24) November 17, 2023

Dealers, cleaning staff, and food and beverage workers went on strike at Detroit's three casinos on Oct. 17.

According to the Detroit Casino Council, workers sought wage increases, better retirement benefits, and protections against the use of new technology.

