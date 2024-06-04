UFO Factory, popular bar in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood, to close

(CBS DETROIT) - A popular bar and music venue in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood is closing on June 15.

Dion Fischer, a co-owner of UFO Factory, announced the closure on the bar's Instagram page on Monday. Fisher said he and the other owners are "getting out of the bar/restaurant/venue biz!"

"It's been a real cool time but we are moving on to other projects - it's time," Fischer said in the post.

The bar at 2110 Trumbull Ave. will keep its regular hours and menu from its hot dog restaurant, Laika Dog until it closes.

Fischer also teased future plans for the bar's location, saying more information would be released soon but that people are "likely to be pleased with the next evolution."

The bar opened in 2014 and was closed for a little over a year after construction crews working on the Elton Park development next door had damaged the building's foundation in 2017.

The closure's announcement comes just days before Michigan Central is set to kick off its reopening with a concert featuring performances by Michigan natives Diana Ross, Big Sean, Jack White and more. The station's reopening is expected to bring thousands of people to the Corktown neighborhood.