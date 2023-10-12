UAW strike Day 28: Stellantis, UAW meet; Local 372 signs up furloughed workers for strike pay

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

TRENTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Bargaining teams from the United Auto Workers and Stellantis met on Thursday. It is unknown at this time if a new counteroffer was presented during the formal meeting

The Auburn Hills carmaker has already laid off hundreds of workers downriver at its Trenton Engine Complex due to the ongoing strike.

Timothy Fleenary is among the 520 workers affected.

"We're just gonna wait it out, and whatever happens, happens. It's not like we're making the decisions. We're the victims of their decisions," Fleenary said.

The automaker says they had to do the furloughs because of so-called "storage constraints" due to the strike happening at their Toledo Assembly Plant.

"Some of these people live check to check, and they've got large families. It's going to be hard for a lot of people," said Lisa Curtiss, another Trenton engine plant worker.

Because they don't qualify for state unemployment benefits or supplement pay, UAW Local 372 is helping them sign up to get a check from the union's strike pay fund.

"They have to bring their personal information, they have to go in there, sit at a table with the counselor, and the counselor will walk them through on their phone on how to register for strike pay," said Dave Gerbi, vice president of UAW Local 372.

That money kicks in about eight days after registering.

"The way it goes with strike pay, once you become eligible, like they're registering today, you are allowed to make up to $489 without being penalized and losing your strike pay. So some people are taking second jobs. Some people are, you know, trying to get out there and hustle and bustle to do what they have to make ends meet," Tammy Patrick, financial secretary of UAW Local 372, said.

She encourages the community to support those in need by making donations to the local food pantries and animal shelters to help workers during this challenging time.

"I don't think we're collateral damage for stuff going on at the bargaining table," Gerbi said. "The union is sticking to their guns, which they should be. We haven't gained anything back that we lost since 2008, 2009, so we're looking to gain that back."

All eyes will once again be on Facebook on Friday at 10 a.m. when UAW President Shawn Fain provides members an update on where bargaining stands and if there will be another strike expansion.