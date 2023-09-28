2023 UAW strike locations: Here's where autoworkers are picketing

UAW local vice president discusses visits by President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump

UAW local vice president discusses visits by President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump

UAW local vice president discusses visits by President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump

(CBS DETROIT) - The United Auto Workers union could expand its strike to additional locations if there isn't serious progress in negotiations by Friday.

UAW President Shawn Fain is set to make the announcement at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, about the next steps for the strike.

CBS News Detroit will have live coverage of the announcement, with expert analysis and the latest updates from the picket line.

Here's how to watch:

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

During an announcement last Friday, Fain expanded the strike to target 38 additional General Motors and Stellantis locations across 20 states.

Ford was not included in this expansion because the automaker had made significant progress in negotiations with the union.

Before that, when contracts expired at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, autoworkers walked out at one plant each for Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. These plants include General Motors' Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri (UAW Local 2250, Region 4), Stellantis' Toledo Assembly Complex (Local 12, Region 2B) and Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant (Local 900, Region 1A).

Plants where autoworkers are striking

Map: UAW strike locations CBS News Detroit

General Motors:

Pontiac Redistribution, Pontiac, Mich.

Willow Run Redistribution, Belleville, Mich.

Ypsilanti Processing Center, Ypsilanti, Mich.

Davidson Road Processing Center, Burton, Mich.

Flint Processing Center, Swartz Creek, Mich.

Lansing Redistribution, Lansing, Mich.

Cincinnati Parts Distribution Westchester, Ohio

Denver Parts Distribution Aurora. Colo.

Hudson Parts Distribution Hudson, Wis.

Chicago Parts Distribution Bolingbrook, Ill

Reno Parts Distribution Center – Reno, Nev.

Rancho Cucamonga Parts – Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Fort Worth Parts Distribution – Roanoke, Texas

Martinsburg Parts Distribution – Martinsburg, W. Va.

Jackson Parts Distribution – Brandon, Miss.

Charlotte Parts Distribution – Charlotte, N.C.

Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution – Memphis, Tenn.

Philadelphia Parts Distribution – Lang Horne, Pa.

Stellantis Distribution Centers:

Marysville, Marysville, Mich.

Center Line Packing, Center Line, Mich.

Center Line Warehouse, Center Line, Mich.

Sherwood, Warren, Mich.

Warren Parts, Warren, Warren, Mich.

Quality Engineering Center, Auburn Hills, Mich.

Romulus, Romulus, Mich.

Cleveland, Streetsboro, Ohio

Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wis.

Minneapolis, Plymouth, Minn.

Denver, Commerce City, Colo.

Chicago, Naperville, Ill.

Los Angeles, Ontario, Calif.

Portland, Beaverton, Ore.

Atlanta, Morrow, Ga.

Winchester, Winchester, Va.

Orlando, Orlando, Fla.

Dallas, Carrollton, Texas

New York, Tappan, N.Y.

Boston, Mansfield, Mass.

For more on the latest UAW news, visit here.