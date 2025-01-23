UAW responds to Stellantis' plans to reinvest in plants, reopen another

(CBS DETROIT) - After months of being at odds, the United Auto Workers union and Stellantis appear to see eye-to-eye.

The UAW announced it would suspend its grievances against the company after Stellantis announced it would reopen the Belvidere plant in Illinois and call back 1,500 workers, and make major investments in others, including its Detroit Assembly Plant.

"I'm excited about more people just being able to come back, get their jobs back," said Jessica McWright, a UAW member and Stellantis employee.

"It's a lot of relief," said UAW member and Stellantis employee Chris Heidenreich.

Heidenreich said he and other UAW members are thrilled the company is bringing jobs back because the last few months have not looked so good.

"There's been a lot of layoffs, a lot of cutbacks, a lot of things they need to do at the dealership the dealer groups are kind of involved, more education, safety, health and safety, there's a lot of things that's been lagging and it is like a turn of the page here," Heidenreich said.

In addition to reopening the Belvidere plant, Stellantis also announced plans to build the next-generation Durango at its Detroit Assembly plant and make major investments in plants in Toledo and Kokomo.

UAW President Shawn Fain released the following statement about the announcement:

"This victory is a testament to the power of workers standing together and holding a billion-dollar corporation accountable, We've shown that we will do what it takes to protect the good union jobs that are the lifeblood of places like Belvidere, Detroit, Kokomo, and beyond."

Meanwhile UAW workers at the Warren Stamping plant are excited for their colleagues to get back to work.

"Yes very excited," said McWright.

"When more people come back to work that will be even better," said Heidenreich.