Stellantis to invest $1.2 billion in Belvidere, Illinois auto plant set to reopen in 2027

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Stellantis auto plant in Belvidere, Illinois northwest of Chicago has been tapped to make the company's next mid-sized truck.

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) said the plant is also bringing back about 1,500 jobs. Stellantis will also be upgrading its U.S. auto plants across the country — investing $1.2 billion in the Belvidere plant, according to Durbin and Duckworth.

"Stellantis' investment in auto plants across the country, especially at Belvidere Assembly plant, is welcome news," Durbin and Duckworth said in a statement. "And with the support of UAW, our nation's auto industry is moving toward developing a more sustainable, cleaner future for transportation."

Stellantis' Belvidere Assembly Plant, was indefinitely idled at the end of February 2023. More than 1,000 people were put out of work.

In late October of the same year, the announcement came that the Belvidere plant would reopen after the United Auto Workers and Stellantis came to an agreement. The agreement called for the plant to reopen in 2027.

The Biden administration later promised $330 million to the plant to make electric vehicles.

On Tuesday, the UAW announced that it had resolved its grievances with Stellantis concerning the reopening, and that it was pleased that Stellantis plans to reopen the Belvidere plant in 2027 as promised.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also commended Stellantis and the UAW.

"My administration has worked tirelessly with our partners to secure this investment and we are excited to see it come to fruition," Pritzker said in part. "We know there is more work to be done to see this project through and remain committed to expanding economic opportunities for Illinois workers, businesses, and communities to thrive."

The UAW said Stellantis has also agreed to build the next-generation Dodge Durango at its Detroit Assembly complex, and has committed to a significant investment in Kokomo, Indiana — where it will build Phase II of the GME-T4 EVO engine. Stellantis had previously planned to move production of the engine out of the country, according to the UAW.

Stellantis is the parent company of Chrysler.