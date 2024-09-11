Stellantis invests $406 million in 3 Michigan facilities, says it will produce 1st Ram 1500 EV in Sterling Heights

Trump and Harris host first presidential debate, Walz visiting Michigan and more top stories

Trump and Harris host first presidential debate, Walz visiting Michigan and more top stories

Trump and Harris host first presidential debate, Walz visiting Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis announced it is investing $406 million in three Michigan facilities and said that one of those facilities will be the company's first U.S. plant to build a fully electric vehicle.

The investments are going to the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, the Warren Truck Assembly Plant and the Dundee Engine Plant, according to a release.

The Sterling Height Assembly Plant is getting $235.5 million and will produce Stellantis' first battery electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV light-duty truck, which was unveiled at the 2023 New York Auto Show. Stellantis says the vehicle is expected to launch in late 2024.

This plant will also building the range-extended 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger.

"Sterling Heights Assembly has performed an incredible transformation in record time and I want to thank our colleagues for this great achievement," said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. "Gearing up to build our first-ever Ram electric truck and the range-extended version in Michigan is a meaningful moment of pride for our teams. With these investments supporting both Jeep and Ram, we're adding innovations to our Michigan manufacturing footprint to support a multi-energy approach that is laser-focused on customer demand."

BEV-specific installations were completed at the plant, including the installations of a new conveyor system, new automation for BEV-specific processes and the rearrangement of workstations to produce all of the models on the same assembly line.

About $97.6 million will go to the Warren Truck Assembly Plant to produce a future electrified Jeep Wagoneer. The company says this is one of four electric vehicles that Jeep will launch globally before the end of next year. Electric and internal combustion engine versions of Jeep's Wagoneer and Wagoneer L, Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer L will be produced at this facility.

The Dundee Engine Plant will get more than $73 million as part of this investment. The funding will help the facility be ready for battery tray production and beam machining for the STLA Frame architecture and batteries.