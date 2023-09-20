Watch CBS News
Autos

Stellantis says it could lay off more than 350 employees as a result of UAW strike

/ CBS Detroit

UAW strike day five: UAW plans to rally outside Stellantis HQ
UAW strike day five: UAW plans to rally outside Stellantis HQ 03:22

(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis announced Wednesday it could lay off hundreds of workers in Ohio and Indiana as a result of the UAW strike at its Toledo Assembly Complex

The automaker says it is immediately temporarily laying off 68 employees at its Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg, Ohio, citing storage constraints. The company says all other production at the facility will continue. 

In addition, Stellantis says it anticipates similar actions will be taken at Kokomo Transmission and Kokomo Casting in Kokomo, Indiana, which would affect an estimated 300 employees. 

The news comes ahead of the UAW's planned rally outside of Stellantis' Headquarters in Auburn Hills at 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

First published on September 20, 2023 / 12:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.