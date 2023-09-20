Stellantis says it could lay off more than 350 employees as a result of UAW strike

UAW strike day five: UAW plans to rally outside Stellantis HQ

UAW strike day five: UAW plans to rally outside Stellantis HQ

UAW strike day five: UAW plans to rally outside Stellantis HQ

(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis announced Wednesday it could lay off hundreds of workers in Ohio and Indiana as a result of the UAW strike at its Toledo Assembly Complex.

The automaker says it is immediately temporarily laying off 68 employees at its Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg, Ohio, citing storage constraints. The company says all other production at the facility will continue.

In addition, Stellantis says it anticipates similar actions will be taken at Kokomo Transmission and Kokomo Casting in Kokomo, Indiana, which would affect an estimated 300 employees.

The news comes ahead of the UAW's planned rally outside of Stellantis' Headquarters in Auburn Hills at 4 p.m. Wednesday.