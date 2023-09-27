Watch CBS News
UAW President Shawn Fain to make another announcement Friday

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to announce the next steps regarding the 2023 UAW strikes against the Big Three, which could mean announcing additional strike targets. 

The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, just a week after Fain's most recent Facebook Live, where he expanded the UAW strikes to target 38 General Motors and Stellantis facilities across 20 states, according to UAW sources. 

UAW sources also say Fain is scheduled to meet with General Motors today, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m. to continue negotiating. 

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be released as it is made available. 

