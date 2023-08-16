Three skunks in Macomb County test positive for rabies

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County officials are alerting residents that three skunks have tested positive for rabies recently.

Two skunks were found within three miles of each other in Macomb Township and Clinton Township. In addition, another skunk in Clinton Township had tested positive for rabies in June.

Officials say the skunks engaged with pets and were euthanized and tested.

"Given the proximity of the subject skunks, residents are strongly encouraged to take caution for themselves and their pets when they see a skunk due to the possibility of localized transmission," said Macomb County officials.

Anyone who sees a skunk they believe may be positive for rabies is urged to call Macomb County Animal Control at 586-469-5115.

Residents should be aware that animals with rabies may be aggressive, try to bite other animals and people and may drool more than usual.

Here are prevention recommendations from the CDC for people:

Leave all wildlife alone.

Wash animal bites or scratches immediately with soap and water.

If you are bitten, scratched or unsure, talk to a healthcare provider about whether you need treatment. Rabies in people is 100% preventable through prompt appropriate medical care.

Vaccinate your pets to protect them and your family.

And here are recommendations for pets: