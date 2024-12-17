Two more rounds of snow headed to Southeast Michigan this week

Mild and dry today. Snow for tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast 12/17/2024

(CBS DETROIT) — A new storm system will bring colder air and more snow to Southeast Michigan in the coming days.

The first round will move in at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Only light snow showers will move in, adding up to about an inch or less across the area.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Temperatures will be at or just below freezing and rise above freezing through Wednesday. This is why there is a chance for wet snow with low accumulations.

The next round of lake effect snow comes late Thursday into Friday. Expect between one to two inches with a chance of some higher accumulations.

By the weekend, the forecast is dry. Temperatures will be the big story for Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be in the teens and single digits with highs in the 20s for weekend days.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Long-range models bring milder temperatures by the Christmas holiday.