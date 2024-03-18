Two Florida men charged, accused of stealing from vehicles in Metro Detroit

Danarious Young, 28, (left) and Chauncey Javon Franklin, 21, are accused of being involved with a series of larcenies targeting vehicles outside of daycare and fitness centers. Troy Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men from Florida have been accused of breaking into vehicles in Metro Detroit have been charged.

Danarious Young, 28, and Chauncey Javon Franklin, 21, were each charged with 10-count warrants for breaking and entering a vehicle and conspiracy, according to the Troy Police Department.

The Troy Special Investigations Unit and Shelby Township Investigations Unit began looking into three suspects accused of larceny targeting vehicles outside of daycare and fitness centers.

Police arrested Young and Franklin last week; however, the third suspect fled from authorities and ran onto M-59 near Livernois Road in Rochester Hills when she was fatally struck.

The 42-year-old driver who hit the woman failed to stop but later turned himself in to the sheriff's office. He told investigators he thought that he hit debris until he heard a woman was struck.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.