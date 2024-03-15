Florida woman fatally struck by vehicle on M-59 in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Florida woman has died after she was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday on M-59 in Rochester Hills.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. near Livernois Road.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old woman from Lauderhill, Florida, was running southbound across M-59, west of South Livernois Road, when she was struck. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff's office says the woman is believed to have been involved in a series of larcenies and was fleeing when she ran onto M-59, where she was hit. Two other people accused of being involved in the larcenies were arrested after a brief chase.

The 42-year-old Macomb resident driver who struck the woman failed to stop but later turned himself in to the sheriff's office. He told investigators he thought that he hit debris until he heard a woman was struck.

Deputies do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash on Friday is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.