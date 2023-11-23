Two charged in connection to Troy officer-involved shooting during traffic stop

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -Two men have been charged in connection to attempting to flee Troy police in a stolen vehicle Tuesday. One suspect was shot by an officer during the incident.

Cecil Boby Pulliam, 25, the driver in the vehicle, was arraigned on the charges of receiving and concealing stolen property and fleeing and eluding, while Lajuan Lamarr Jefferson Jr.,20, the passenger, was charged with receiving and concealing stolen property.

At about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, officers were notified of a stolen vehicle from a Flock license plate reader in Troy. They learned the vehicle was stolen from a Southfield dealership on Monday, Nov. 6.

According to police, officers tried to box in the stolen vehicle on E. Big Beaver Road, near Daley Street, at about 3:21 p.m. It was stopped at a red light at this time.

The driver rammed his way out of the box and drove at an officer who had gotten out of his vehicle to make an arrest.

The officer fired five shots at the suspect and struck the driver once in his upper body. Police say all five rounds were accounted for inside the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle then continued briefly before it crashed into another vehicle. Officers then took both occupants into custody and provided medical assistance.

The driver, Pulliam, was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition. The passenger, Jefferson Jr., was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained while Pulliam pushed his way out while officers had the vehicle blocked in. He has since been released and is in custody.

Pulliam was given a $1,000,000 bond, no 10%, and Jefferson Jr. was given a $100,000 bond, no 10%.