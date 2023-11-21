Man hospitalized after shot by Troy police during traffic stop

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 21, 2023

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say E. Big Beaver Road is closed at Daley Street after one man was shot by police Tuesday during a traffic stop.

Troy police say they were notified of a stolen vehicle and attempted box in the vehicle. However, the driver began ramming his way out.

An officer fired shots, striking the driver in the upper body. Police say the vehicle stopped, and the driver was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Authorities say E. Big Beaver is closed pending the on-scene investigation.