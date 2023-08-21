Twin boys allegedly abducted from Livonia are dropped at Detroit police precinct

(CBS DETROIT) –The alleged abduction of two-week-old twin boys sparked an Amber Alert overnight.

For almost 12 hours, no one knew where they were after they were taken from Livonia. Then Monday morning, someone turned them over at Detroit Police Department's 9th precinct on the city's east side.

Police don't have anyone in custody and aren't saying who dropped off the babies, but they've been checked out at the hospital and are doing fine.

"Could not be more grateful to the community than we are that whatever happened, they had the confidence to come into this precinct and drop these two babies off," Detroit Police Department Chief James White said.

Courtesy: Michigan State Police

The babies are two-week-old twins Montana and Matthew Bridges, who authorities say were staying with their mother at the Quality Inn on Plymouth Road in Livonia.

"The lady left them with two friends. And when she came back, they were gone. I'm going to leave that–they were friendly acquaintances," Captain Gregory Yon with the Livonia Police Department said.

According to Yon, Livonia police received a call around 10:10 p.m. Sunday from the mother reporting her boys missing.

The investigation led police to issue an Amber Alert, with two women suspected of taking off the boys in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

"Anytime there's a situation like this, the full weight of the FBI field office, headquarters, anything that we can bring to bear to help our partners, we do," said Devin Kowalski, FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge.

During the overnight search, the FBI launched its Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) Team.

"This situation resolved itself to where a full deployment was not necessary. But everybody was ready to go embedded with the Livonia Police Department conducting the logical investigation to help find these children safely," Kowalski said.

Then at 930 a.m. Monday, someone showed up with the boys at DPD's 9th precinct on Gratiot.

"They were safely brought inside the precinct, made contact with an officer on the desk, as you can imagine, the entire precinct was on high alert. We got the same Amber Alert that you all had, or, got. and so to see them walk in with the two babies, we were all very, very happy," White said

Livonia police say people have been brought in for questioning, but no arrests have been made.