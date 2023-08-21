Amber Alert issued for 14-day-old Livonia twins

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert Monday morning for twins that were taken from Livonia.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 14-day-old twins taken from Livonia. Michigan State Police

According to Michigan State Police, the alert was issued by the Livonia Police Department for 14-day-old twin boys Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges.

State police say the twins are African-American and may be with two unidentified African-American women.

Suspects wanted in connection to this Amber Alert (left) and the suspect vehicle (right). Michigan State Police

The suspects may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows.

In addition, it is believed that the twins are only wearing diapers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Livonia police at 734-466-2470 ext. two or call 911.