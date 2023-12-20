Truck drivers protest outside of Environmental Wood Solutions in Lake Orion

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A group of truck drivers staged a protest outside of Environmental Wood Solutions, a local trucking company in Lake Orion.

The drivers are accusing the company of discrimination and harassment.

The event was organized by Rev. W.J Rideout III, a well-known community activist.

Drivers have reported dealing with derogatory language and racial slurs at work.

This is raising serious concerns about the company's work environment and employees' treatment policies.

The drivers say they hope the protest brings their issues to light and leads to quick changes.

In a statement, Environmental Wood Solutions said these allegations by former employees are unfounded and the company will defend itself against them.