Troy School District parents calling for literacy reform

(CBS DETROIT) - A handful of Troy school district parents took part in a march for literacy in Troy on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers and those in attendance say they are aiming to raise awareness that they hope will bring fundamental reading and literacy skills to all kids in the district and others in Oakland County.

Some of the parents who took part in the march near Livernois and 18 Mile Road allege the district isn't providing proper literacy education for their children who have learning disabilities.

"The curriculum that we're using now is just not helping our kids learn to read, especially those kids who have disabilities like dyslexia," says Michele Maleszyk, a mother of children in the Troy school district.

Some parents in attendance said they feel dismissed by the school board when they have contacted them.

They say the current curriculum doesn't cater to all children, including their own, and that there must be a change to what they say is a more evidence-based curriculum.

"The systems that are being used in our school district in Troy and in lots of other districts across the county are not based in research or the science of reading, and our kids deserve better," says Stephanie Zendler, another mother.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Troy School board for comment. A spokesperson from the district responded with the following:

"Yes, a small group of interested parents continue to ask questions about our reading curriculum. In the Troy School District, we take pride in our longstanding tradition of excellence and outstanding achievements across all curricular areas. Particularly noteworthy is our remarkable success in reading and writing, where we consistently rank among the top performers in Oakland County and the State. Our commitment to maintaining these high standards is evident in our reliance on research-based instructional practices, which include the principles of the "Science of Reading." Our diverse, research-based reading curriculum includes best practices, is well-researched, and is widely adopted throughout the United States. While we remain confident in the effectiveness of our curriculum, we value the input of our community. We remain open to constructive dialogue and feedback from our community as we seek to meet the needs of all students across the Troy School District."