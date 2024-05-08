2 tornadoes tear through Portage, Michigan, but no fatalities reported

Tornadoes hit Michigan, Detroit police zero in on Na'Ziyah Harris suspect and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Many residents are displaced after two tornadoes reportedly touched down in Portage, Michigan, during Tuesday night's storm, city officials said.

No one was killed, and there were no serious injuries reported, but several homes were damaged.

Damage caused by storms in Portage, Michigan, on Tuesday, May 7. Michigan State Police

Shelter for displaced Portage residents

A shelter is available for residents at the First Assembly of God at 5500 Oakland Drive.

Anyone seeking assistance with sheltering or other needs should call 211 or the American Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross.

Downed power lines, damage across Portage

There are still several downed power lines and trees blocking roads throughout Portage, according to a release from city officials.

Roads trees are blocking include South Westnedge Avenue at Garden Lane and West Centre Avenue between Oakland Drive and Angling Road, along with other neighborhood roads.

City officials say drivers should treat any traffic signal that isn't working as a four-way stop.

A tornado reported in Portage, Michigan, damaged a FedEx facility on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Nate Brown/WWMT

Power outages in Kalamazoo County

About 17,453 customers are without power in Kalamazoo County, according to Poweroutage.us.

Consumers Energy has 133 working to restore power for residents, with the goal of restoring all outages by 10 p.m. Wednesday.

What Portage residents should do with branches in their yards

As crews continue to assess the damage caused by the tornadoes, they are asking residents to place tree branches and brush at the curb in front of their homes.

To dispose of trees and brush cut down by professional services, residents can visit the Oakland Drive Compost Facility at 10905 Oakland Drive, which will be open 24 hours a day until further notice, city officials said.

Officials will give further guidance on other cleanup guidelines for storm debris at a later time.

In addition, the city reminds residents to use caution when hiring people for cleanup assistance. They should always use a contractor that is licensed and insured and avoid paying in cash for the service.