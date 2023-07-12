Heavy rain, chance for severe storms Wednesday in southeast Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Another round of rain and a marginal chance of severe storms continue on Wednesday in southeast Michigan.
Heavy rain is expected with a slight chance of excessive rainfall. This heavy rain could lead to potential localized flooding. Areas between M-46 and I-94 are expected to see the majority of the rainfall.
Expected rainfall totals will be between three-quarters of an inch to one inch of rain. However, we could see more than an inch in localized areas. The heaviest rainfall will be in thunderstorms where areas could see one inch of rain per hour.
Some storms could become strong to severe today as well. The best chance for severe weather will be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday, mainly south of M-59. The biggest threats will be the heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 60 miles per hour.
