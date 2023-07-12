Heavy rain, chance for severe storms Wednesday in southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Another round of rain and a marginal chance of severe storms continue on Wednesday in southeast Michigan.

Marginal chance of severe weather in southeast Michigan on Wednesday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Heavy rain is expected with a slight chance of excessive rainfall. This heavy rain could lead to potential localized flooding. Areas between M-46 and I-94 are expected to see the majority of the rainfall.

A slight chance of excessive rainfall in southeast Michigan on Wednesday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Expected rainfall totals will be between three-quarters of an inch to one inch of rain. However, we could see more than an inch in localized areas. The heaviest rainfall will be in thunderstorms where areas could see one inch of rain per hour.

Biggest severe weather threats on Wednesday will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Some storms could become strong to severe today as well. The best chance for severe weather will be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday, mainly south of M-59. The biggest threats will be the heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 60 miles per hour.

Turn around! Don't drown! NOAA and NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The NEXT Weather team will be monitoring the rain, the potential for flooding, and possible severe storms. Watch on CBS News Detroit or Pluto TV and stream online and the CBS News Detroit app.