Watch CBS News
Weather

Heavy rain, chance for severe storms Wednesday in southeast Michigan

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast July 12, 2023 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast July 12, 2023 (Today) 02:20

(CBS DETROIT) - Another round of rain and a marginal chance of severe storms continue on Wednesday in southeast Michigan. 

convective-outlook-days-1-3.png
Marginal chance of severe weather in southeast Michigan on Wednesday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Heavy rain is expected with a slight chance of excessive rainfall. This heavy rain could lead to potential localized flooding. Areas between M-46 and I-94 are expected to see the majority of the rainfall. 

excessive-rainfall-outlook-days-1-3.png
A slight chance of excessive rainfall in southeast Michigan on Wednesday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Expected rainfall totals will be between three-quarters of an inch to one inch of rain. However, we could see more than an inch in localized areas. The heaviest rainfall will be in thunderstorms where areas could see one inch of rain per hour.

severe-threat-scale.png
Biggest severe weather threats on Wednesday will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Some storms could become strong to severe today as well. The best chance for severe weather will be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday, mainly south of M-59. The biggest threats will be the heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 60 miles per hour. 

flood-power-of-water-and-cars.png
Turn around! Don't drown! NOAA and NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The NEXT Weather team will be monitoring the rain, the potential for flooding, and possible severe storms. Watch on CBS News Detroit or Pluto TV and stream online and the CBS News Detroit app.

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 12:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.