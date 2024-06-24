National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Northern Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A tornado touched down in Northern Michigan as storms moved through the area over the weekend, officials said.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado happened during severe storms in northern Gladwin County on Saturday.

It struck 8.6 miles northeast of Gladwin at 4:05 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The tornado reached peak wind speeds of 90 mph.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in connection to this tornado.

This comes as residents in different areas of the state have been facing hot weather and severe storms.

Earlier this month, a toddler was killed, and his mother was injured after a tree fell on their home in Livonia during severe weather in which a tornado touched down.

There was damage across the city, and downed trees blocked many streets.

During the same storm on Wednesday, June 5, the canopy at the Citgo gas station at 10 Mile and Middlebelt roads collapsed and fell on two cars and a motorcycle. One person was injured and taken to the hospital to be treated.

On Thursday, June 20, Beverly Hills declared a state of emergency following storms. Severe weather rolled through the area Thursday, and flash flood warnings were in effect for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

More than 30,000 residents were left without power after these storms rolled through Southeast Michigan on June 19, with Oakland County being hit the hardest.

These storms happened while the region was experiencing a week-long heat wave, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s.

After the heat wave and some storms in Southeast Michigan last week, temperatures are forecasted to be cooler this week. Sun is expected throughout the day Monday before storms return to the area.

Stay with the CBS Detroit NEXT Weather team for all of the latest updates.