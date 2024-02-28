Clean-up begins in the cold after tornado hits Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Residents of Grand Blanc are still picking up the pieces after an EF-2 tornado touched down on Tuesday. Some are still without power as temperatures dramatically drop.

The Indian Hills subdivision took a lot of the damage. Old Bridge Road was scattered with downed trees on Wednesday, and a trampoline laid on the roof of one home.

"It was so loud, it was very loud," resident Kristen Rahn said about the storm.

She said her street woke up to warning alarms blaring on their phones and the lights flickering on and off.

"And then the sirens, and so we were like, 'Oh my gosh, get to the basement.'"

After the storm passed, she joined her neighbors outside at 2 a.m.

"When the tree went across the street, it ruptured the gas line. You could hear it hissing. It was very bizarre."

In the light of day, she said sas stunned by the damage. Since then, crews have worked to chop trees and assess damage, but half of her street was still in the dark as of Wednesday night.

"We have not had power come back at all," said Rahn. "These guys have been working nonstop. I mean, they were out here last night in the middle of the night chain sawing trying to get this opened up."

She said she is grateful for the support they've received.

"We really appreciate the first responders showing up, and the fire department being here, and the police department," she said. "Just everyone's been so supportive. And all the neighbors, of course, helping each other out and everything. That's the silver lining, I guess, in all of it."